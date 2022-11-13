Several Chase Manor apartment units evacuated during weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says 24 units at Chase Manor Apartments were evacuated during a fire late Saturday evening.

The department says crews were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Ave. just before midnight on Saturday on reports of an apartment fire.

FWFD says when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second floor apartment. When they searched those apartments, they say they found one person inside who was rescued and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

All 24 apartment units in the building were evacuated, and no further injuries were reported. The department says crews ventilated the units of all smoke and salvaged apartments from water, smoke and fire damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

On Saturday afternoon, the American Red Cross says they have opened a shelter at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for those who were impacted by the fire.

Red Cross disaster and mental health workers and volunteers are on-site to aid those in the shelter by providing blankets, mental and physical health assistance, and other immediate needs. They say the shelter will remain open until further notice.

