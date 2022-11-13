Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
Photo courtesy: Katie Clay
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are working to clean up a serious accident involving a semi and a school bus from out of state.

The accident took place at U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw Saturday evening.

There’s no word right now on any possible injuries. 16 News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with 21Alive on air and online as we work to learn more.

