PFW wins home opener, 81-76, over SIU Edwardsville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - PFW basketball fell behind four points in the fourth quarter, before the Mastodons exploded for an, 8-0, run catapulting them over SIU Edwardsville, 81-76, in their home opener at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Mastodons guard Deonte Billups connected on (5-9) 3PM, en route to a tied team-high 18 points.

Fellow guard Damian Chong Qui added 18 points in the victorious effort.

