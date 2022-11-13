PFW wins home opener, 81-76, over SIU Edwardsville

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - PFW basketball fell behind four points in the fourth quarter, before the Mastodons exploded for an, 8-0, run catapulting them over SIU Edwardsville, 81-76, in their home opener at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Mastodons guard Deonte Billups connected on (5-9) 3PM, en route to a tied team-high 18 points.

Fellow guard Damian Chong Qui added 18 points in the victorious effort.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76
Rendering of Union Street Market at Electric Works
Opening date set for Union Street Market
HOMECOMING: Veteran surprises daughter at local elementary school
HOMECOMING: Soldier surprises daughter at local elementary school

Latest News

Bishop Luers running back Gio Jimenez rushes for a touchdown against Bluffton (11/11/22).
THE SCORE: Bishop Luers, Adams Central, Snider, and Carroll all claim regional crowns
A sign at Leo Junior-Senior High School
Leo sends four more seniors to college sports teams
Homestead's Ali Stephens celebrates her signing day (11/10/22).
Homestead’s Stephens signs with Omaha basketball
Athletics logo for Indiana University.
No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49