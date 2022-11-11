Opening date set for Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Electric Works officials have announced Union Street Market will open Tuesday, November 22.

The year-round indoor food market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back.

Friday, officials announced the Market will open with 13 vendors. The market expects five additional vendors to open in the following weeks.

A full list of vendors can be found here.

