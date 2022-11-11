Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested

Around 10,000 Fentanyl pills police say were found during a search on Powell Ave.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people are facing charges in connection to a drug investigation in Evansville.

Police say they served a search warrant Thursday in the 1900 block of E. Powell and the 2800 block of S. Boeke, which are both addresses for Deriontai “Pook” Mathis.

Officers say they believed he had been dealing fentanyl pills.

They say Jasmyn Ramsey was at the Powell address outside, and her two small children, a toddler and a newborn, were inside alone.

Police say they found baggies of narcotic pills inside a child’s toy car. They say they also found marijuana, nearly $59,000, at least 10 guns, several rounds of ammunition, and body armor.

At the S. Boeke address, police say they found several more guns and more ammunition.

Mathis is charged with dealing narcotics. Ramsey is charged with dealing narcotics, maintaining a common nuisance, and child neglect.

Deriontai Mathis
Deriontai Mathis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Jasmyn Ramsey
Jasmyn Ramsey(Vanderburgh County Jail)

An affidavit from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows Antonique Crawford and Desmonz Fullilove were also seen coming in and out of the S. Boeke address.

While taking them into custody, deputies say they found meth, cocaine, narcotic pills, guns and ammunition.

Fullilove faces several drug dealing charges. Crawford faces a narcotic dealing charge.

Dezmonz Fullilove
Dezmonz Fullilove(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Antonique Crawford
Antonique Crawford(Vanderburgh County Jail)

