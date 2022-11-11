Indiana man dies after pursuit, exchange of gunfire with cop

Crash near officer involved shooting in Tell City
Crash near officer involved shooting in Tell City(WFIE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — A man died early Friday after he exchanged gunfire with a southern Indiana police officer following a pursuit where he rammed police vehicles with a pickup truck and fled to his apartment, police said.

Payton A. Masterson, 22, of Tell City was pronounced dead at the scene in the Ohio River city, Indiana State Police said.

Officers in nearby Cannelton began pursuing Masterson about 12:45 a.m. Friday after they spotted a speeding pickup truck and the driver refused to stop, police said.

Masterson led police into Tell City, then back to Cannelton, where he fired multiple gunshots, striking a Cannelton police vehicle before he fled on foot and stole a pickup truck.

Masterson then led officers back to Tell City, where he rammed four police vehicles in the police department parking lot in the city about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

He then fled on foot to his second-floor apartment, where he spoke to officers through an open window before firing his handgun toward officers, with one round striking a Perry County Sheriff’s vehicle, police said. A Tell City officer returned gunfire.

A drone deployed by State Police later “confirmed the suspect had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was no longer a threat,” State Police said in a news release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The Tell City officer who fired at Masterson has been placed on a standard administrative leave.

