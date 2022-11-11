Humane Society of the United States continues advocacy for new legislation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Back in August, roughly 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Virginia.

The Humane Society of the United States (HUSU) got involved after the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, saying the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the facility.

The DOJ said inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

Thursday evening at the Allen County Public Library, Samantha Morton with the Humane Society of the United States, hosted a public meeting to help advocate for new legislation in Indiana to prevent dogs from being euthanized after animal testing.

“This year in 2023 we are hoping to work on a package of bills that would protect dogs used in testing in research labs within Indiana,” Morton said.

Morton says, in many cases, people test on animals to help create effective drugs for humans. But she says testing on animals is not only inhumane, but ineffective.

“We know that 90 percent of these tests that are done on animals, when they get to the human level, they fail,” Morton said.

Of the roughly 4,000 dogs rescued in Virginia, 50 were rescued by Humane Fort Wayne and given a chance to become loving companions for multiple families.

“We are so grateful for Humane Fort Wayne for stepping up and bringing those dogs back from Envigo,” Morton said.

One of those dogs was one-year-old Eleanor, who was adopted by Fort Wayne resident Kristen Emick and her family.

“She’s more than just an animal in a cage,” Emick said. “She’s a puppy that my kids love and cherish every morning when she wakes up.”

Emick says when they heard about the story of the beagles, she felt obligated to help. She says advocating for the legislation is vital to giving dogs like Eleanor a chance to learn what life is like outside of a cage.

“She’s learning ‘oh leaves fall down’ and ‘I can chase leaves’ and all these different experiences that make the experience of owning a dog special,” Emick said.

