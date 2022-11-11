HOMECOMING: Soldier surprises daughter at local elementary school

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday morning at Aspen Meadow’s Elementary, Jade Hendry returned from his post in Maryland to surprise his young daughter.

The school hosted a Veterans Day Assembly Friday morning where Lillian Hendry was discussing her Dad who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.

Watch their heartwarming reunion in the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76
The lead detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department who worked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen’s...
Detective in Nguyen dismemberment case: ‘He would’ve done it again’
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Man accused of killing 2 teen girls asks for public defender
Sisters Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson hug after signing to play college basketball together at...
Northrop’s Jackson twins sign with Valpo, McLemore picks Findlay
A former South Side High School and Paul Harding High School volleyball coach passed...
Community honoring former South Side High School volleyball coach who passed unexpectedly

Latest News

Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
Amanda and Josh Zurawski tried for 18 months to become pregnant. Eighteen weeks into her...
Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law
21Alive Forecast 11/12 & 11/13/2022
21Alive 6pm Forecast 11/11/2022
HOMECOMING: Veteran surprises daughter at local elementary school