HOMECOMING: Soldier surprises daughter at local elementary school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday morning at Aspen Meadow’s Elementary, Jade Hendry returned from his post in Maryland to surprise his young daughter.

The school hosted a Veterans Day Assembly Friday morning where Lillian Hendry was discussing her Dad who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.

Watch their heartwarming reunion in the video attached.

