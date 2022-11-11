Fort Wayne native nearly dies, endured delayed care under abortion law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over Zoom, Amanda and Josh Zurawski recounted their love story, one that began 30 years ago at Aldersgate Nursery School, in Fort Wayne.

“He always says, ‘I’ve loved you and known that I was going to marry you from the time I was 4 years old,” Amanda said fondly.

“We dated for a couple months when we were 16. I was definitely, apparently not good enough. That didn’t last long,” Josh laughed.

After high school and college, they went separate ways, until years later, when jobs took them both to Austin, Texas.

And after some encouragement from family back in Fort Wayne, they made it official.

“Krista, you should’ve heard his vows. They were beautiful,” Amanda remembered.

But soon into their marriage, they learned their dream of becoming parents would be a challenge.

It took 18 months of doctors visits, specialists, and eventually fertility treatments, before Amanda got pregnant.

They were thrilled!

“We didn’t know it was a possibility for us,” Amanda admitted. “We’d already had quite the rollercoaster of being told we could have kids, we couldn’t. I could carry, I couldn’t. We were just overjoyed.”

But 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Amanda knew something was wrong.

Her doctor diagnosed her with what’s called an “incompetent cervix.”

Her body was dilating too early, and a miscarriage was inevitable.

Over the phone with 21Alive’s Krista Miller, Amanda’s doctor explained that before Texas’ new abortion laws went into effect, Amanda could have had an induction.

But she said that wasn’t an option, because it’s considered, medically, an abortion.

Texas’ abortion ban only allows for one exception: when the life of the mother is in danger.

And at that point, Amanda’s wasn’t.

Yet.

“Because I wasn’t sick, I didn’t have a fever yet, I wasn’t in labor, and the baby’s heart was still beating, we had to just wait until one of those things changed,” explained Amanda.

“This is what turned into this waiting game. And the ways these laws, at least in our state of Texas right now are written, is that there can be no action with women’s healthcare if the baby’s heart is still beating. And if the mother is not already in danger, there’s nothing that can be done,” Josh said.

“They (Amanda’s doctors) couldn’t make the decision for their patient. I couldn’t make the decision for myself or for my daughter. And they wanted to. They wanted to be able to help me. And they couldn’t. Because this ethics board told them ‘no.’ Because I wasn’t sick yet,” Amanda said.

Three days after receiving the devastating news that the baby, for whom they had worked so hard, would not survive, Amanda spiked a fever.

She was beginning to develop sepsis.

At that point, the ethics board approved Amanda’s doctor to act.

“They stabilized me enough so I could deliver. So I had an epidural; I still didn’t go into labor. They had to give medicine to induce contractions. I still delivered with the help of the doctor. And then after delivery, I had kind of recovered and went downhill pretty fast,” Amanda explained.

Amanda and Josh’s family from Fort Wayne traveled to Texas, fearing the worst.

“We were all scared,” Cheri Eid, Amanda’s mom remembered tearfully. “We were all really, really scared. I don’t think you go into ICU like that unless you’re pretty sick.”

Cheri Eid credited the hospital staff with saving her daughter.

“These doctors, these medical people worked so hard. And they (Amanda and Josh) were so grateful to them because they saved her life. They saved her life. And to know how much they’re handcuffed in what they do is frightening. Because Amanda might be the one whose story is getting out there, but she is not going to be the last one,” Cheri said.

While Amanda recovered, her body was ravaged with scar tissue.

And it will be some time before she knows if she can ever bear children again.

As Amanda’s body head physically, she and Josh will try to heal emotionally.

“Her name is Willow, and we named her that... We named her that because of the willow tree that’s known for its strength and its ability to persevere in hard conditions. And we certainly didn’t know it was going to be this hard. But one of the things I love about the willow tree is that you can take their roots and plant new willow trees, and so we’re going to take her roots, and we’re going to use them to plant her future brothers and sisters,” said Amanda.

Amanda, Josh, and Willow’s story has been picked up by People and Katie Couric.

The Vice President tweeted about it, too.

And the couple is hoping to dispel any notion that what happened to them isn’t real.

“We’ve seen people reply to Kamala’s--when she tweeted our story and some of the other stories that’ve been shared. One of the things that has been so inspiring is all the support. And one of the other things we’ve noticed is people say, ‘that’s fake. that’s fake news.’ And we just want, as people hear our story, I hope people will have the conversations will real friends, with real family and know that these stories aren’t fake. This is the reason we’re sharing our story is so people can actually understand what’s really hapening... This is what happened to us. This isn’t fake,” Josh said.

