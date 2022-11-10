Narcan box installed at Super Shot to prevent overdose deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance officials say fentanyl-related overdose deaths on the rise amongst young people. That’s why the Alliance has installed their latest Narcan box.

Thursday, officials installed the Narcan box at Super Shot’s Hobson Clinic.

The box is available for the public to access for free at anytime. Inside, you can find Narcan and fentanyl testing strips.

Effects of opioid overdoses can be reversed by Narcan in minutes. Officials say having access to Narcan will save lives and Fentanyl testing strips will prevent overdoses.

