Ligonier Police and Fire Departments give customized bikes to kids in the community

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday night, members from the Ligonier City Police and Fire Departments gathered to give kids in the community a special gift.

20 kids received brand new customized bikes Wednesday at West Noble Primary School.

One of those kids, six-year-old Parker Wetzel, says he was ecstatic when he found out he was getting a new bike.

“He was pretty excited, especially since it’s his first bike,” Parker’s mother Haleigh Wetzel said.

The project was organized by Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Schearer. He teamed up with Indiana Sports Corp and Dan and Leigh Dakich to give out the bikes.

Schearer says West Noble Primary School resource officers helped select the kids who received bikes. He also says he was amazed by the support from the public, which raised $5,000 for the project in a matter of days.

“I could not thank this man enough for doing what he did in this community, because you could just see the looks on kids’ faces, and parents faces,” Project Partner Dan Dakich said. “So, this man right here got the whole thing going and did everything, we just get to stand here and praise him.”

Schearer said it gave those involved with the project chills to watch the kids come out and see their bikes for the first time. He says every kid that received a bike thanked him on Wednesday and told him how excited they were to ride their new bikes.

“I committed to Dan and Leigh tonight and our community that this will be an annual event,” Schearer said. “It can only get bigger.”

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police say they were called about a crash with injuries on State Road 124 near CR 100 E in...
Two injured after truck collides with buggy in Adams County
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Grace Kelly May with GK Baked Goods is sharing a recipe that is perfect for this fall season.
Goodies with Grace: Pumpkin crunch muffins
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue...
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down
Downtown Fort Wayne illuminated its giant Santa Claus at the annual "Night of Lights" event on...
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open.
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire