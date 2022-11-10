Ligonier Police and Fire Departments give customized bikes to kids in the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday night, members from the Ligonier City Police and Fire Departments gathered to give kids in the community a special gift.

20 kids received brand new customized bikes Wednesday at West Noble Primary School.

One of those kids, six-year-old Parker Wetzel, says he was ecstatic when he found out he was getting a new bike.

“He was pretty excited, especially since it’s his first bike,” Parker’s mother Haleigh Wetzel said.

The project was organized by Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Schearer. He teamed up with Indiana Sports Corp and Dan and Leigh Dakich to give out the bikes.

Schearer says West Noble Primary School resource officers helped select the kids who received bikes. He also says he was amazed by the support from the public, which raised $5,000 for the project in a matter of days.

“I could not thank this man enough for doing what he did in this community, because you could just see the looks on kids’ faces, and parents faces,” Project Partner Dan Dakich said. “So, this man right here got the whole thing going and did everything, we just get to stand here and praise him.”

Schearer said it gave those involved with the project chills to watch the kids come out and see their bikes for the first time. He says every kid that received a bike thanked him on Wednesday and told him how excited they were to ride their new bikes.

“I committed to Dan and Leigh tonight and our community that this will be an annual event,” Schearer said. “It can only get bigger.”

