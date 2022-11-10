Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county.

Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.

They say the man will pull behind a vehicle and flash his lights, signaling for the driver to stop. They say the man is possibly driving a light-colored Buick car, either grey, silver, or white. Officers say the victim could not give a clear vehicle or suspect description because of the glare of his headlights.

“If you are being stopped by police, they will have red and blue strobe lights and you will be able to distinguish this from just white headlights flashing. Police officers will be in marked police cars and officer uniforms,” the department says.

Officials ask that anyone who has experienced this in Jay County to please call police at 260-726-8188 and ask for Investigator Lennartz.

