Detective in Nguyen dismemberment case: ‘He would’ve done it again’

By Angelica Pickens
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes information that some readers may find disturbing.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The case is closed and the trial is over. Now, the lead detective who worked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen’s homicide case is talking to 21Alive about the investigation and what led them to Nguyen’s killer.

Nguyen was killed in April 2021 and his body was dismembered. Police found his body days later in a trash bag inside of Nguyen’s van.

BACKGROUND: Men accused of dismembering Fort Wayne man in storage unit

A jury recommended life without parole for 22-year-old Mathew Cramer after he was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement.

Fort Wayne Police Detective Jeff Marsee says he’s been with the department for 23 years. He has spent the last seven years working homicide cases.

Marsee says he has never worked a case like this one.

“It’s never easy having to tell a family their loved one isn’t coming home,” says Marsee.

Marsee has been tasked with talking with the families of homicide victims countless times before. But this one was different.

Detectives say Nguyen was choked and his head was slammed on the ground inside a storage unit that Cramer was living in at the time. Then, Cramer cut up the body and put his body parts in a trash bag which were found in Nguyen’s van. He told investigators he intended to bury them.

The details of this gruesome case were laid out during a week-long trial. There was a cell phone video taken of the dismemberment by Cramer’s friend, 21-year-old Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, who testified against him during the trial. Cramer admitted to the crime during an interview with police.

“Sitting across from him... I believe if he wouldn’t have gotten caught he would have done it again,” says Marsee.

Investigators say the relationship between the two began when Nguyen saw Cramer walking along a street and asked if he needed a ride. Nguyen drove Cramer to the storage unit, where they had a sexual encounter and the two exchanged numbers. A few days later Cramer asked Nguyen to pick him up. That same day Nguyen was killed.

Marsee says he doesn’t believe this was an impulsive killing. He says it was calculated.

“Mathew is using Shane for a ride back to Fort Wayne,” he says. “He knows that sexual part is an easy way to get him to help him out for whatever he needs.”

During an hours-long police interrogation Marsee says Cramer admitted to killing Nguyen and that Cramer told police he decided he wanted to kill him while they were in the car driving from Elkhart to Fort Wayne.

Before Cramer got the chance to get rid of Nguyen’s dismembered body, police spotted van after a Silver Alert was issued on April 23, 2021. His remains were later found in the van, which police said Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton used to lead them on a chase, eventually crashing near East State Boulevard.

The investigation led police to three people and surveillance pictures of the “persons of interest” were released to news outlets.

“We didn’t know the story,” says Marsee. “So we’re looking at all three of them as being the person.”

One man was cleared of any involvement but Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton were implicated in the murder.

“They both blamed each other for coming up with the idea,” says Marsee

After Cramer was found guilty on all three counts a jury recommended life without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28. His accomplice Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.

“It’s a relief you know,” Marsee says. “All this hard work. We have got the justice for the family and we’ve got this person who would have probably done it again off the street.”

