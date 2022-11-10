Community honoring former South Side High School volleyball coach who passed unexpectedly

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A former South Side High School and Paul Harding High School volleyball coach passed unexpectedly earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, 40-year-old DiShondra Goree’s volleyball team at Columbia Basin College had just beat a rival school. Later that night, she had a serious heart attack and died.

DiShondra’s uncle, James Goree, says she was an inspiration to so many young athletes across the country in her time as a coach. She’s a Fort Wayne native and began coaching here long ago, but her legacy still remains.

Goree says after his niece coached in Fort Wayne, she went on to coach volleyball at Shaw University, Kentucky State, and Columbia Basin College. He says, in each program, she led her team to success.

However, he says winning wasn’t always her priority. It was to teach and inspire the young athletes to be good people.

Goree says she was a role model to many and will be greatly missed.

The family is hosting a celebration of life at Faith United Methodist Church Friday from 5p.m.-8p.m. DiShondra’s funeral will be held the following morning at 11a.m.

