23rd Annual Coats for Kids kicks off Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The collection for the annual Coats for Kids Campaign kicked off Thursday morning.

The campaign, sponsored by the Volunteer Center, collects and distributes over 7,000 winter coats to community children in need. Officials say over 79,000 coats have been given to schools and social service agencies since the program began.

“We have all seen the high cost of food at the grocery store and the cost of gas remains high. Many families find themselves in need this year,” officials with the Volunteer Center say.

From now until November 30, those interested in donating can bring new or gently used coats to the following collection sites: all Kroger locations in Fort Wayne, Decatur, Huntington and Bluffton; all YMCA locations in Fort Wayne, Bluffton and Huntington; Peerless Cleaners; Darlington Holiday Warehouse; Parkview Ortho Hospital; Sweetwater and the United Auto Workers Union Hall.

Sizes most needed this year are boys and girls sizes 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10-12. Men’s and women’s coats in small and medium are also needed.

Officials say if you are a parent who is in need of a coat for their child, please contact your child’s school counselor and let them know what you need. The coats will be delivered by early December.

Cash donations are greatly appreciated and will contribute to the purchase of additional coats that are always needed, organizers say. $25 will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in hardship. Secure online donations are accepted at www.volunteerfortwayne.org.

