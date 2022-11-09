Two injured after truck collides with buggy in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says a husband and wife were injured following a crash involving a pickup truck and a buggy Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called about a crash with injuries on State Road 124 near CR 100 E in Monroe just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Officers say an 18-year-old was driving a pickup truck along SR 124, on his way home from Adams Central, when he collided with a horse drawn buggy that was occupied by a 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife. The young man said he was not able to see the buggy before the crash.

Police say the man in the buggy suffered serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment. His wife was also taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

“Remember to always be on the look out for the horse drawn buggies that are all around Adams County. This time of year also watch out for farm equipment on the side of county roads,” the department says in a release.

