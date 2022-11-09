Two injured after truck collides with buggy in Adams County

Police say they were called about a crash with injuries on State Road 124 near CR 100 E in...
Police say they were called about a crash with injuries on State Road 124 near CR 100 E in Monroe just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.(Adams County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says a husband and wife were injured following a crash involving a pickup truck and a buggy Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called about a crash with injuries on State Road 124 near CR 100 E in Monroe just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Officers say an 18-year-old was driving a pickup truck along SR 124, on his way home from Adams Central, when he collided with a horse drawn buggy that was occupied by a 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife. The young man said he was not able to see the buggy before the crash.

Police say the man in the buggy suffered serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital for treatment. His wife was also taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

“Remember to always be on the look out for the horse drawn buggies that are all around Adams County. This time of year also watch out for farm equipment on the side of county roads,” the department says in a release.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Columbia City Signing 11/9/22
NACS, SACS school board races too close to call
“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just...
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport, TSA says
Diego Morales, Indiana's new Secretary of State, greets a well-wisher on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
GOP’s Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him