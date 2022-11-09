Todd Young wins another term in U.S. Senate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Senator Todd Young will continue to serve Indiana in Washington after winning a second term in the U.S. Senate during Tuesday night’s election.

Todd Young wins another term to serve Indiana in U.S. Senate (WPTA)

Young had major financial advantages over his main opponent in McDermott who criticized Young on issues like legalizing marijuana and abortion rights in the Hoosier State.

Young spent much of his campaign finding fault with the Biden administration and other democrats, saying they were responsible for a fragile economy and high gas prices.

Stay with Fort Wayne’s NBC News for full results from The Vote -- 2022.

Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne's NBC. All rights reserved.