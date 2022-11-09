Silver Alert canceled for missing Wabash man

UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Ernest Dehart.

Police say he was last seen Tuesday at 11PM wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ernest Dehart, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

