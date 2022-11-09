Silver Alert canceled for missing Wabash man

Police are searching for Ernest Dehart who was last seen Tuesday night
Police are searching for Ernest Dehart who was last seen Tuesday night(WPTA)
By Nick Marusiak
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Ernest Dehart.

Police say he was last seen Tuesday at 11PM wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ernest Dehart, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

Latest News

NACS, SACS school board races too close to call
“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just...
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport, TSA says
Diego Morales, Indiana's new Secretary of State, greets a well-wisher on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
GOP’s Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him
Jaleen Willis
Arrest made in shooting outside of Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill