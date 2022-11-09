Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WNDU) - Republican Rudy Yakym has won the election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers.

Yakym was elected to not only serve out the remainder of Walorski’s 2022 term, but also the following two years. He was a heavy favorite heading into Election Day against Democrat Paul Steury, a high school science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Yakym, 38, is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and was a longtime political ally of Walorski, including working as finance director for her first winning congressional campaign in 2012.

Yakym won his party’s nomination earlier this year after earning the endorsement of Dean Swihart, Walorski’s husband.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

Latest News

NACS, SACS school board races too close to call
“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just...
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport, TSA says
Diego Morales, Indiana's new Secretary of State, greets a well-wisher on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
GOP’s Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him
Jaleen Willis
Arrest made in shooting outside of Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
Police are searching for Ernest Dehart who was last seen Tuesday night
Silver Alert canceled for missing Wabash man