NACS, SACS school board races too close to call

(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The 11 candidates who are vying for school board seats in Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) and Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) are still waiting to see who will hold all of the board seats in their respective districts.

Election officials say the race among the six NACS Board At-Large candidates and the five SACS Board At-Large candidates is too close to call at this point, with 272 of 278 precincts in the county reporting results.

The latest unofficial results from the Allen County Election Board, sent at 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, show the following vote totals with 98% of precincts reporting:

NACS, SACS school board unofficial election results with 98% of precincts reporting
NACS, SACS school board unofficial election results with 98% of precincts reporting(Staff)

At the beginning of November, high school students at Homestead organized a forum for all of the SACS candidates to discuss their goals for the district. Student government members there made it clear that they did not endorse any candidate, and that the forum’s purpose was to provide objective information to those listening.

READ MORE: Homestead Students host forum for Southwest Allen County School Board Candidates

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

