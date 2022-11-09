Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 3rd District Congressional Candidate, Independent Nathan Gotsch, gathered with his team tonight in downtown Fort Wayne to celebrate his campaign.

It’s always going to be an uphill battle for independent candidates come election day, and while he wasn’t victorious tonight, Gotsch says he was glad to give people a third option.

During his election night watch party, the Gotsch campaign celebrated what they felt was a successful showing. Gotsch says although getting 7,000 required signatures to be on this ballot was difficult, he feels it was worth it in the end.

Gotsch says the support from the community was gratifying and gives him optimism for our country moving forward.

Gotsch says he isn’t sure of the specifics for his future plans, but says he is committed to continuing to help the people of northeast Indiana.

