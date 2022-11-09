Huntington North’s Double drains go-ahead triple in, 48-42, comeback victory over Snider

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington North girls basketball outscored Snider by 17 points in the second half of its season opener, leading to a, 48-42, season-opening victory for the Vikings on Tuesday night.

The Vikings Taylor Double knocked down the go-ahead triple, as a part of her team-high 13 points.

Snider’s Jordyn Poole led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points.

