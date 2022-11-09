Homestead grad Loyer leads Purdue over Milwaukee, 84-53, in freshman debut

Homestead's Loyer Signs with Purdue
Homestead's Loyer Signs with Purdue(WPTA)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead grad Fletcher Loyer is used to leading his team in scoring.

The Purdue freshman picked up right where he left off his high school career, now, as a Big Ten guard, leading his Boilermakers with a team-high 17 points (5-12 3PT) en route to an, 84-53, victory over Milwaukee in Tuesday night’s season opener.

Loyer concluded his high school career as Gatorade’s Player of the Year for the state of Indiana, averaging 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

