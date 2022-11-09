Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport, TSA says

The TSA posted photos of the gun and poultry, with a pun-filled caption, on its Instagram account Monday after the weapon was recovered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
"We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just...
“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the post said in part.(TSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry, with a pun-filled caption, Monday on its official Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” the post said in part.

The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.

According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

