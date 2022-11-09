Congressman Jim Banks re-elected to Indiana’s 3rd District

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s 3rd District Republican Congressman Jim Banks will remain seated after beating Democratic challenger Gary Snyder and Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch.

Banks, who was elected in 2016, will serve a fifth term in Congress. He ran unopposed in the primary election.

Snyder, a former talk show radio host and -- like Banks -- a veteran, easily secured the Democratic Party nomination in May.

Gotsch turned in more than 7,000 signatures that were gathered from counties that make up the 3rd District, allowing him to run as an Independent on the ballot.

