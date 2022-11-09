Congressman Jim Banks re-elected to Indiana’s 3rd District

Jim Banks (R) will remain Indiana’s 3rd District Congressman
Jim Banks (R) will remain Indiana’s 3rd District Congressman(Staff)
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana’s 3rd District Republican Congressman Jim Banks will remain seated after beating Democratic challenger Gary Snyder and Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch.

READ MORE: Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA

Banks, who was elected in 2016, will serve a fifth term in Congress. He ran unopposed in the primary election.

Snyder, a former talk show radio host and -- like Banks -- a veteran, easily secured the Democratic Party nomination in May.

Gotsch turned in more than 7,000 signatures that were gathered from counties that make up the 3rd District, allowing him to run as an Independent on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”
Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”
Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger files for Allen County Sheriff
Chief Deputy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff’s race
Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first political candidate in the Hoosier State to be...
Todd Young wins another term in U.S. Senate
The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results