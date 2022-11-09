Chief Deputy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff’s race

By Angelica Pickens
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has claimed victory in the race for Allen County Sheriff.

Hershberger, who ran on the Republican ticket, beat Fort Wayne Police Captain and Democrat Kevin Hunter.

It was one of the most watched races in Allen County.

Hershberger addressed multiple issues on the campaign trail, including problems with overcrowding, under-staffing and inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail.

He will likely be tasked with overseeing the expensive effort to build an entirely new facility.

Hershberger also expressed concern over the rise in overdoses across the county, which he says needs to be addressed by making more resources available and a targeted effort to get drugs off the streets.

Hershberger’s predecessor, Sheriff David Gladieux, took office in 2014.

