Arrest made in shooting outside of Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill

Jaleen Willis
Jaleen Willis(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug. 27 just outside of an area sports bar.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill is located. FWPD says two groups of people began fighting while they were inside Mitchell’s and it spilled out into the common area of the mall.

FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill
FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill(Staff)

Once in the common area, police say shots were fired and an uninvolved woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. A short time later, police say a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident. He was last said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s

On Wednesday, FWPD says they arrested Jaleen Willis on several outstanding warrants and for the shooting outside of Mitchell’s. He faces charges including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possession of a handgun.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

NACS, SACS school board races too close to call

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 11 candidates who are vying for school board seats in Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) and Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) are still waiting to see who will hold the board seats in their respective districts.

News

Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport, TSA says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

Politics

GOP’s Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office.

News

Silver Alert canceled for missing Wabash man

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Marusiak
UPDATE: This alert has been canceled.

Latest News

Sports

Huntington North’s Double drains go-ahead triple in, 48-42, comeback victory over Snider

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Huntington North girls basketball outscored Snider by 17 points in the second half of its season opener, leading to a, 48-42, season-opening victory for the Vikings on Tuesday night.

News

Huntington North opens with impressive, 48-42, victory over Snider

Updated: 15 hours ago

Politics

Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Independent Nathan Gotsch says community support for his campaign has been “gratifying”

News

3rd District Congressional Candidate, Independent Nathan Gotsch, gathered with his team tonight in downtown Fort Wayne to celebrate his campaign.

Updated: 16 hours ago

Politics

Chief Deputy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff’s race

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has claimed victory in the race for Allen County Sheriff.

Politics

Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers.