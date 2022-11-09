Arrest made in shooting outside of Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug. 27 just outside of an area sports bar.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill is located. FWPD says two groups of people began fighting while they were inside Mitchell’s and it spilled out into the common area of the mall.

FILE PHOTO - Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill (Staff)

Once in the common area, police say shots were fired and an uninvolved woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. A short time later, police say a man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds related to the incident. He was last said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday, FWPD says they arrested Jaleen Willis on several outstanding warrants and for the shooting outside of Mitchell’s. He faces charges including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and possession of a handgun.

