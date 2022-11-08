No injuries reported in house fire on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The department says they were called to the 6600 block of Montecito Ct., off of Maplecrest Road, around 8:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they say they found smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. Luckily, they say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

FWFD says the fire was under control within 10 minutes of their arrival. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

