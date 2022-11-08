No injuries reported in house fire on city’s northeast side

FWFD responded to a fire Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Montecito Ct.
FWFD responded to a fire Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Montecito Ct.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

The department says they were called to the 6600 block of Montecito Ct., off of Maplecrest Road, around 8:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they say they found smoke and fire coming from the front of the home. Luckily, they say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

FWFD says the fire was under control within 10 minutes of their arrival. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

Count US IN
Count US IN helping voters connect with legal counsel if needed
Count US IN helping voters connect with legal counsel if needed
The Vote 2022
THE VOTE: 2022 Midterm Election info, results
FILE PHOTO - Sen. Todd Young during Fort Wayne campaign event
Republican Sen. Young frontrunner to hold Indiana seat