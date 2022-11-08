Count US IN helping voters connect with legal counsel if needed

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the nonpartisan group Count US IN say if you’ve experienced intimidation or programs at the polls today, they can help.

Count US INdiana is a non-profit, nonpartisan group based out of Fort Wayne. The founder Jalyn Radziminski says their goal is to encourage a larger, more diverse voter turnout.

Another member, Sarah Leone, says members of their organization have been at the polls on Election Day passing out water for people as needed trying to help give people a positive experience at the polls. They’ve also been providing education about the nationwide Election Protection program.

The program is meant for voters who experience any sort of intimidation, bully, or problems in general while they are casting their vote on Election Day. You can also call them to get answers to simple questions such as: how do I file a provisional ballot?

Simply call or text 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer. Radziminski says they can also help connect you with free legal counsel as needed too.

