Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust

31-year-old Kyle William Burch
31-year-old Kyle William Burch(Wells County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

While searching the home, police say they found over 1,500 suspected fake Percocet “M30″ pressed pills. They say those pills are believed to contain fentanyl, with a total weight of over 5 ounces and a street value of over $10,000. Officers also recovered other suspected controlled substances, paraphernalia, and a shotgun inside the home.

Police say they found Burch hiding in an upstairs closet where they detained him and took him to the Wells County Jail where he faces several charges including dealing a narcotic drug.

