Two pets die in house fire on city’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Sunday, the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says crews were called to the 8200 block of Westridge Road on reports of a residential fire.

Officials say thick black smoke was seen from miles away against the clear blue sky. When crews arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

Residents of the home were out front, FWFD says. One of the occupants said that he was able to get four dogs out but two were still inside. Officials say those two dogs were later found dead.

Fire crews found a large amount of fire in the back three season room, great room and kitchen; however, they say they were able to quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.