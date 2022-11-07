Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re someone who’s an early riser, you’ll get the chance to see something that only happens once every 2.5 years.

A total lunar eclipse will take place before sunrise on Tuesday morning over all of North America. The moon will appear red instead of its normal white/sliver color, which is how it also got the name “Blood Moon.”

For a total lunar eclipse to happen, the sun, earth, and moon need to be in perfectly straight alignment. The sun will shine its rays onto the earth, creating a shadow on the backside. Then, the moon will orbit through that shadow. The partial eclipse phases are what’s called “penumbra” and when the moon is fully eclipsed, this phase is called “umbra.”

Lunar Eclipse Explanation (WPTA)

The cause of the red color is due to the sun’s rays interacting with the earth’s atmosphere. As the rays hit earth’s atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths associated with the color blue are scattered, leaving behind the longer wavelength associated with the color red for us to see. That red color is then reflected off the surface of the moon.

For those in Northern Indiana, you’ll have to get an early start to the day on Tuesday, November 8th. The timeline is below and all times listed are in ET.

Lunar Eclipse Timeline. All times are in ET (WPTA)

You won’t need any special equipment or eyewear to see the lunar eclipse, but of course whether you can see it or not depends on the weather. Check your First Alert Forecast

