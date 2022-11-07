Total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning

Everyone in the United States will be able to view the total eclipse
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse(WPTA)
By Caleb Saylor
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re someone who’s an early riser, you’ll get the chance to see something that only happens once every 2.5 years.

A total lunar eclipse will take place before sunrise on Tuesday morning over all of North America. The moon will appear red instead of its normal white/sliver color, which is how it also got the name “Blood Moon.”

For a total lunar eclipse to happen, the sun, earth, and moon need to be in perfectly straight alignment. The sun will shine its rays onto the earth, creating a shadow on the backside. Then, the moon will orbit through that shadow. The partial eclipse phases are what’s called “penumbra” and when the moon is fully eclipsed, this phase is called “umbra.”

Lunar Eclipse Explanation
Lunar Eclipse Explanation(WPTA)

The cause of the red color is due to the sun’s rays interacting with the earth’s atmosphere. As the rays hit earth’s atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths associated with the color blue are scattered, leaving behind the longer wavelength associated with the color red for us to see. That red color is then reflected off the surface of the moon.

For those in Northern Indiana, you’ll have to get an early start to the day on Tuesday, November 8th. The timeline is below and all times listed are in ET.

Lunar Eclipse Timeline. All times are in ET
Lunar Eclipse Timeline. All times are in ET(WPTA)

You won’t need any special equipment or eyewear to see the lunar eclipse, but of course whether you can see it or not depends on the weather. Check your First Alert Forecast

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Final fall of the St. Joe Hospital in Downtown Fort Wayne
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
Snider and North Side players shake hands after the sectional championship game (11/4/22)
THE SCORE: Snider rallies to beat North Side, Bluffton claims first sectional title since 1988
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants start their season off with a bang.
Mad Ants win season opener, 152-129, in shootout over Gold
Mad Ants win season opener, 152-129, over Gold
Mad Ants win season opener, 152-129, over Gold
Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho blocks the punt of Clemson's Aidan Swanson during the...
Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14 with punt block for TD
Blackhawk volleyball celebrates its state championship victory at Worthen Arena.
Blackhawk volleyball topples No. 2 Tecumseh, 3-2, capturing second state title in program history