New app being used to help save lives

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - New GPS technology is helping 911 dispatchers in Allen County take the word ‘search’ out of search and rescue.

Nowadays, there is an app for just about everything. To add to the list here in Allen County, first responders now have an app to not only help them but to help you in an emergency as well.

The app is called “What3Words”. It is meant to help find missing people and reduce response time in an emergency. Here’s how it works. The app gives every location in the world a unique address. This ranges from city centers to back woods, across 57 trillion 10 by 10-foot squares, each assigned a unique combination of three random words. Once you have your three words, the person who is lost or in danger can read out their three-word address to dispatchers and emergency teams who will then instantly know where your precise location is.

Fort Wayne is not the first to use this type of technology. Success stories are rolling in from across the country including Texas, California, and more. Officials say this is another way they can help people out of a tough situation.

You can download the app right now, on any smart device. Head to your app store to download it for free and then you’re all set.

