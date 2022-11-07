Mayor Henry responds to Councilman Arp’s request for video release in OWI arrest

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry has responded to City Councilman Jason Arp’s request that all video and police reports associated with his OWI arrest in October be made public.
On Oct. 14, Arp penned a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related to the mayor’s arrest and relevant police footage. The letter was written the day after WPTA’s public records request to obtain a copy of the police report filed in connection with Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest and police video related to the incident was denied by the city.
Now, Arp tells WPTA that Henry responded to his query via email on Sunday, Nov. 6, questioning Arp’s motives behind the request. You can read his full response below.
Mayor Henry’s office sent that email response to WPTA as well as Arp’s reply, which reads as follows:
Earlier this year, Arp posted on Facebook that he created an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral run. If Arp decides to run, he would face off against Councilman Tom Didier in the Republican Primary. Mayor Tom Henry (D) previously announced that he would run for a fifth term in office.