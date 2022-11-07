Mayor Henry responds to Councilman Arp’s request for video release in OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry has responded to City Councilman Jason Arp’s request that all video and police reports associated with his OWI arrest in October be made public.

On Oct. 14, Arp penned a letter to the City’s attorney, asking a series of questions related to the mayor’s arrest and relevant police footage. The letter was written the day after WPTA’s public records request to obtain a copy of the police report filed in connection with Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest and police video related to the incident was denied by the city.

Then on Nov. 4, Arp told WPTA he sent another letter to Henry, again making the above requests for police video and reports after Henry was sentenced on Nov 3.

READ MORE: Councilman Arp requests body cam, police report in Mayor’s arrest again

Now, Arp tells WPTA that Henry responded to his query via email on Sunday, Nov. 6, questioning Arp’s motives behind the request. You can read his full response below.

“Councilman Arp, I must admit I continue to be somewhat baffled as to the intent and obvious obsession of your request. Normally, an inquiry of this type is made when guilt of an offense is in question. My breach of legal conduct was never challenged . I plead guilty and received a license suspension of 90 days, one year of alcohol abstention, submission to random BAC tests, an $800 fine, $3200 in restitution, alcohol counseling for a year, and a doubling of my car insurance for three years. Additionally, my wife, children, grandchildren and extended family continue to share in my embarrassment (especially my wife). Several weeks ago you requested I answer approximately 12 questions from you, which was done in depth. The rest of council and the citizens were also given copies of the answers Now you continue to want an additional ‘pound of flesh’, thirty days after the incident. What then is the true motivation behind your request of wanting to see me arrested, handcuffed, and jailed? I believe now it would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain. May I suggest, councilman, you concentrate on the needs of your district and the legislative branch.”

Mayor Henry’s office sent that email response to WPTA as well as Arp’s reply, which reads as follows:

“Mr. Mayor, I am sorry you feel that way. My prayers continue to be with you and your family during this difficult time. However, I do have a responsibility to the city to do all that I can to ensure that the work of the city is conducted in the most decent fashion, and that our conduct with city property and the use of the power of our offices is carried out in a manner that is above reproach. While further investigation maybe uncomfortable for all involved, it is our jobs to perform our duties even in uncomfortable situations. We ask that of our firefighters, police officers, public works employees and all the employees of our civil government, all the time. Thus, I do not intend to shirk my responsibility to the citizens of Fort Wayne that I have done my level best to ensure that this matter was examined to the extent possible in order to bring it to a close.”

Earlier this year, Arp posted on Facebook that he created an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral run. If Arp decides to run, he would face off against Councilman Tom Didier in the Republican Primary. Mayor Tom Henry (D) previously announced that he would run for a fifth term in office.

