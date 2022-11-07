Last day of early voting for midterm election held Monday

(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - For those who want to get a headstart on voting in Indiana’s midterm election, Monday is the last day to vote early.

Those in Allen County who wish to cast their vote ahead of the Nov. 8 election can vote on Monday any time from 8 a.m. to noon on at the Rousseau Center, located downtown at 1 E Main Street.

WPTA has been following many races closely, including the bid for the next Allen County Sheriff, the three-way race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District seat, and Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young fighting to keep his seat against Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott.

READ MORE: Sheriff candidates make final pitches to voters - Candidates vying for Indiana Third Congressional District sit down with WPTA - Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending - Candidates in Ind. 82nd District race share goals ahead of midterms

Indiana’s midterm election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Hoosiers in all of Indiana’s 92 counties can check which races will be on their ballots, see their voter registration status, and check their polling location here. Polls will be open in Indiana on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

For those in Ohio, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 8. For further voting information and to see what races will be on the ballots in Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.

