Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Rescue Mission announced on Monday that the organization’s president and CEO is stepping down.

According to a press release, the faith-based shelter says Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will no longer be serving in the role as of March 2023 following 15 years of service. They say they will now be undergoing a leadership transition process over the next six months.

“Donovan has been a champion for the cause of human development in this community. He is seen by many leaders in the local government and community as the authority on the homelessness crisis and ways to address it. Under Donovan’s faithful leadership, The Rescue Mission has grown in size, scope, and reach. Donovan was instrumental in uniting and developing the various operations of The Rescue Mission which include an emergency shelter, transformational men’s and women’s programs (Restoration House and Charis House respectively), and a thrift store (Treasure House). Most recently, Donovan led the effort to open a new 80,000-square-foot facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd. that has significantly expanded the Mission’s scope of ministry and care. Thanks to the stewardship of Donovan, today’s Rescue Mission is financially strong and thriving. It has become one of the leading providers of food, shelter, addiction recovery programs, and other support services for individuals and families who are homeless, burdened by poverty, or struggling with mental health issues.”

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission,” Coley said. “I believe 2023 is the right time for me to entrust the organization with a new leader. The Senior Leadership Team and I have laid out a vision for the organization that will guide it for many years to come. While I will miss serving at The Rescue Mission, I am truly looking forward to the next assignment and spending more time with my wife and family.”

Officials say the mission’s board will oversee the process to choose its next leader, and has already begun a nation-wide search for Coley’s successor under the consultation of the AGORA Search Group. For more details or to apply for this position, they say to please contact Mark MacKay at mark@agorasearchgroup.com or 414.334.1228.

