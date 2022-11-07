Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Rescue Mission announced on Monday that the organization’s president and CEO is stepping down.

According to a press release, the faith-based shelter says Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will no longer be serving in the role as of March 2023 following 15 years of service. They say they will now be undergoing a leadership transition process over the next six months.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission,” Coley said. “I believe 2023 is the right time for me to entrust the organization with a new leader. The Senior Leadership Team and I have laid out a vision for the organization that will guide it for many years to come. While I will miss serving at The Rescue Mission, I am truly looking forward to the next assignment and spending more time with my wife and family.”

Officials say the mission’s board will oversee the process to choose its next leader, and has already begun a nation-wide search for Coley’s successor under the consultation of the AGORA Search Group. For more details or to apply for this position, they say to please contact Mark MacKay at mark@agorasearchgroup.com or 414.334.1228.

