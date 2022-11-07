Allen County Democratic, Republican chairs discuss midterm election

By Tylor Brummett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Democratic chair Derek Camp and Republican chair Steve Shine both say they feel confident heading into Tuesday and they’re hopeful candidates in their respective parties can pick up wins in an election they say is extremely important.

“I’m feeling very well about this situation,” Shine said.

Camp agrees and says he’s excited for Tuesday night.

“I am encouraged and I feel like we’re going to have some flips tomorrow,” Camp said.

However, the issues candidates are most focused on seem to be different. As for democrats, abortion access has been top of mind since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade earlier this year.

“Abortion is a really big issue for a lot of voters and making sure that we are electing candidates that are going to enshrine that right to choose that if you have to make that decision that is between you and a doctor,” Camp said.

For Allen County Republicans, Shine says they’re focused on the economy and dealing with inflation that he blames on the Biden administration.

“If the voters vote according to their pocketbook -- which is another traditional adage of how voters vote on Election Day, then the Republicans will be performing very well.”

It’s also no secret that the political climate has been divisive. From the spreading of misinformation, to an act of what police say was political violence against the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, candidates on both sides of the aisle are calling this one of the most consequential midterm elections in American history.

“In not one election have I ever heard someone not say that it’s a consequential election,” Shine said. “The attack on anyone -- elected or not elected-- but in this instance the relative of an elected official is heinous.”

Meanwhile, Camp says politicians spreading misinformation is dangerous, but he says he thinks democracy will ultimately prevail.

“When we’re getting into this conspiracy theory zone,” Camp said. “It is something we have seen over the years. They do get pushback repeatedly across this country as well and we’ve done it here in Indiana too. Are we always successful? No. But we do stand up and make sure that the craziest things do not happen.”

Early voting wrapped up Monday at noon. If you want to vote Tuesday, polls will open at six in the morning and close Tuesday night at six.

