Mad Ants win season opener, 152-129, in shootout over Gold

By Chris Ryan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants made a thunderous debut in their season opening, 152-129, shootout over the Grand Rapids Gold at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Returning Mad Ant Gabe York scored a game-high 35 points.

The son of NBA legend John Stockton, David, recorded a game-high 11 assists.

The Mad Ants return to their home floor against the Gold Sunday night at 5 p.m.

