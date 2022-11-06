Mad Ants win season opener, 152-129, in shootout over Gold
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants made a thunderous debut in their season opening, 152-129, shootout over the Grand Rapids Gold at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
Returning Mad Ant Gabe York scored a game-high 35 points.
The son of NBA legend John Stockton, David, recorded a game-high 11 assists.
The Mad Ants return to their home floor against the Gold Sunday night at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.