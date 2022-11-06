Blackhawk volleyball topples No. 2 Tecumseh, 3-2, capturing second state title in program history

MUNCIE, Ind. (WPTA) - Once Blackhawk volleyball forced a fifth set, the Braves knew it was their time to take over the 1A volleyball state championship.

No. 5 Blackhawk captured its second state title in program history, 3-2, over No. 2 Tecumseh at Worthen Arena on Saturday.

The Braves dominated the fifth set, 15-5, placing an exclamation point on their championship season.

Junior Allie Boyer led the Braves with 17 kills.

