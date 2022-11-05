High winds cause widespread power outages across Great Lakes

Wind Gusts Saturday
Wind Gusts Saturday
By Caleb Saylor
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Intense winds associated with a weather system moving through on Saturday caused widespread power outages across the Great Lakes, and causing isolated damage across the Hoosier state.

Winds on Saturday gusted between 50 and 75 mph in places. Fort Wayne International Airport reported a wind gust of 58 mph, and in Roann in western Wabash County, a weather station reported at 72mph wind gust. The strong winds were not associated with any one specific thunderstorm.

highest wind reports 11/05/2022
highest wind reports 11/05/2022

To put this in perspective, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has a wind threshold of 58 mph.

FORECAST Get your full First Alert forecast

Across the Great Lakes, power was out for more than 170,000 people as of 6pm ET, according to poweroutage.us. AEP reported at 4:30pm that 16,000 customers were without power.

Great Lakes Power Outages. Courtesy poweroutage.us
Great Lakes Power Outages. Courtesy poweroutage.us

Winds will be calmer on Sunday, and temperatures will stay on the warm side.

