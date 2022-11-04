UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open.
Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open.(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June.

In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.

BACKGROUND: https://www.wpta21.com/2022/06/20/crews-owners-assessing-damage-after-fire-rack-helens/

Rack and Helen’s officials say the building will look different, but the service will be the same.

During the temporary closure, Daily Dose and Ravenswolf Emporium organized a benefit to raise money for Rack and Helen’s team members. More than 40 vendors, and community members rallied around the restaurant to raise money for staff.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Beckler, Fort Wayne
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died
“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
Final fall of the St. Joe Hospital in Downtown Fort Wayne
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
Woman injured in morning crash near Ohio
Woman injured in morning crash, fog cited as factor

Latest News

Public Meeting hosted Thursday presenting final plans for the Foster Park Golf Course
Final plans for the Foster Park Golf Course presented Thursday in public meeting
.
The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards
Rally around local families November, 17
Turkey Rally 2022: help local families celebrate Thanksgiving
The Civic Theatre is inviting you to get into the holiday spirit with ‘Elf the Musical.’
Preview Elf the Musical coming to the Civic