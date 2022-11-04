UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June.

In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.

BACKGROUND: https://www.wpta21.com/2022/06/20/crews-owners-assessing-damage-after-fire-rack-helens/

Rack and Helen’s officials say the building will look different, but the service will be the same.

During the temporary closure, Daily Dose and Ravenswolf Emporium organized a benefit to raise money for Rack and Helen’s team members. More than 40 vendors, and community members rallied around the restaurant to raise money for staff.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.