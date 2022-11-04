Silver Alert Issued for Spencerville man

Collin Quaintance has been missing since Thursday evening
By Nick Marusiak
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) -A Silver alert has been issued for 20-year-old Collin Quaintance.

Police say Quaintance was last seen Thursday evening around 6:30 wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and Adidas slide shoes.

He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Collin Quaintance, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

