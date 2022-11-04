Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions," Mayor Henry said in a statement.(Staff)
By Julian Teekaram
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - 21Alive News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case.

The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request to Thursday, November 3. That type of request can typically be granted in a misdemeanor case like this one.

Henry pleaded guilty October 10th to operating while intoxicated endangering a person.

The judge sentenced the mayor to a suspended jail term of 365 days. He’s also ordered to pay a $25 fine and $800 in court costs and fees.

In addition to those costs, he’s paying more than $3,000 in restitution to the City of Fort Wayne and to the woman whose car was damaged in the October 8 crash.

The woman was not injured.

Mayor Henry’s blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the legal limit of .08%.

He will not be able to drive as his license remains suspended for another 65 days. His license was initially suspended for 90 days.

A second charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed.

Final plans for the Foster Park Golf Course presented Thursday in public meeting
