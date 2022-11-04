Indiana officers found stolen vehicles during training exercise

Indiana Conservation Officers discovered stolen cars during training.(Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Conservation Officers were completing sonar training on the White River when they made a discovery they were not expecting.

Officers discovered five automobiles underwater and marked them for search and removal, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials.

Officials say members of the Indiana Conservation Officers Dive Team, and Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service Inc., searched and removed the vehicles from the river Thursday.

It was confirmed by officials that all five vehicles were reported stolen dating back to 2008.

