Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike.

Elf The Musical

WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20

WHERE: Arts United Center

COST: Youth-$22, Adult-$35, Senior-$30

Tickets are on sale now for the holiday classic, Elf The Musical!

Headwaters Park Ice Skating

WHEN: November 19-February 26

WHERE: Headwaters Park

COST: Ages 13 and under-$4, ages 14 and older-$6, skate rental-$3

Ice skate downtown under the covered Headwaters Pavilion! Kids 13 and under skate free November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14. Parking is free. Check here for hours.

Christmas on Broadway

WHEN: November 18 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Broadway Plaza

COST: FREE

Watch Broadway light up with more than 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce and fireworks! If you can’t make it in-person, 21Alive will be broadcasting the performance at 5:00 p.m. More details here.

Happy Small-idays

WHEN: November 19-January 8

WHERE: Botanical Conservatory

COST: Regular admission prices

Follow Little Mouse throughout the Botanical Conservatory and be inspired by his heartfelt message. Check for updates here.

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights

WHEN: November 19-December 31 from 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: Franke Park

COST: $10 per car, $20 per 12+ passenger van, $40 per bus

A Fort Wayne favorite! Follow the two-mile route throughout Franke Park and marvel at 150 scenes lit up with roughly 500,000 LED lights. Make sure to bring your pup along, too. Humane Fort Wayne will be handing out treats at the pay station. Full details can be found here.

Miracle on Jefferson Holiday Bar Pop Up

WHEN: Tuesdays-Saturdays, November 23-December 31

WHERE: The Sidecar patio

COST: FREE

It’s a miracle! The holiday themed pop up bar is whipping up festive drinks downtown. Must be 21+ to enter. Hours of operations are listed here.

Holidayfest featuring the Night of Lights

WHEN: November 23

WHERE: Downtown Fort Wayne

COST: FREE

A Fort Wayne classic! Downtown will light up with the iconic Santa and His Reindeer, Merry Christmas Wreath, and Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks. A map of lighting locations can be found here.

Festival of Trees

WHEN: November 23-November 30

WHERE: Embassy Theatre

COST: Age 1 and under-free, ages 12 and under-$5, ages 13 and older-$10

A Fort Wayne favorite! Beautifully decorated trees will fill the lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel. Be sure to check out the 21Alive tree while you’re there. The full schedule can be found here.

Festival of Gingerbread

WHEN: November 23-December 18

WHERE: The History Center

COST: Ages 2 and under-free, youth and seniors-$4, adults-$6

What’s the holidays without a room full of gingerbread houses? Kindergarteners to professionals will be putting their best gingerbread creations on display. The schedule is available here.

Christmas at The Old Fort

WHEN: November 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHERE: The Old Fort

COST: Free

A blast from the past! Travel back in time to experience how Christmas was celebrated in Fort Wayne during the 1700s and 1800s. Check here for changes.

YLNI Winter Farmers Market

WHEN: Saturdays, November 5-April 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: The Olde East End Building

COST: Free

The chilly months don’t stop the farmers! They’re bringing you fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and more. Street parking is available on-site and additional parking is available at Indiana Tech. The Brewhound Bus will shuttle you from the lot to the market. Check for updates here.

Holiday Sip & Shop

WHEN: December 4 from 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: TWO-EE’s Winery

COST: Free

Calling all adults 21 and up! Shop the afternoon away while enjoying drinks and food. Quincy Sanders will be playing the sax and Jim Steele will be on the keyboard. More details here.

