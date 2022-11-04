Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
Experience the holiday cheer in Fort Wayne with dazzling lights, musicals, and festive drinks.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike.
Elf The Musical
WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20
WHERE: Arts United Center
COST: Youth-$22, Adult-$35, Senior-$30
Tickets are on sale now for the holiday classic, Elf The Musical!
Headwaters Park Ice Skating
WHEN: November 19-February 26
WHERE: Headwaters Park
COST: Ages 13 and under-$4, ages 14 and older-$6, skate rental-$3
Ice skate downtown under the covered Headwaters Pavilion! Kids 13 and under skate free November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14. Parking is free. Check here for hours.
Christmas on Broadway
WHEN: November 18 at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Broadway Plaza
COST: FREE
Watch Broadway light up with more than 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce and fireworks! If you can’t make it in-person, 21Alive will be broadcasting the performance at 5:00 p.m. More details here.
Happy Small-idays
WHEN: November 19-January 8
WHERE: Botanical Conservatory
COST: Regular admission prices
Follow Little Mouse throughout the Botanical Conservatory and be inspired by his heartfelt message. Check for updates here.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights
WHEN: November 19-December 31 from 6-10 p.m.
WHERE: Franke Park
COST: $10 per car, $20 per 12+ passenger van, $40 per bus
A Fort Wayne favorite! Follow the two-mile route throughout Franke Park and marvel at 150 scenes lit up with roughly 500,000 LED lights. Make sure to bring your pup along, too. Humane Fort Wayne will be handing out treats at the pay station. Full details can be found here.
Miracle on Jefferson Holiday Bar Pop Up
WHEN: Tuesdays-Saturdays, November 23-December 31
WHERE: The Sidecar patio
COST: FREE
It’s a miracle! The holiday themed pop up bar is whipping up festive drinks downtown. Must be 21+ to enter. Hours of operations are listed here.
Holidayfest featuring the Night of Lights
WHEN: November 23
WHERE: Downtown Fort Wayne
COST: FREE
A Fort Wayne classic! Downtown will light up with the iconic Santa and His Reindeer, Merry Christmas Wreath, and Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks. A map of lighting locations can be found here.
Festival of Trees
WHEN: November 23-November 30
WHERE: Embassy Theatre
COST: Age 1 and under-free, ages 12 and under-$5, ages 13 and older-$10
A Fort Wayne favorite! Beautifully decorated trees will fill the lobbies of the Embassy Theatre and Indiana Hotel. Be sure to check out the 21Alive tree while you’re there. The full schedule can be found here.
Festival of Gingerbread
WHEN: November 23-December 18
WHERE: The History Center
COST: Ages 2 and under-free, youth and seniors-$4, adults-$6
What’s the holidays without a room full of gingerbread houses? Kindergarteners to professionals will be putting their best gingerbread creations on display. The schedule is available here.
Christmas at The Old Fort
WHEN: November 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: The Old Fort
COST: Free
A blast from the past! Travel back in time to experience how Christmas was celebrated in Fort Wayne during the 1700s and 1800s. Check here for changes.
YLNI Winter Farmers Market
WHEN: Saturdays, November 5-April 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: The Olde East End Building
COST: Free
The chilly months don’t stop the farmers! They’re bringing you fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and more. Street parking is available on-site and additional parking is available at Indiana Tech. The Brewhound Bus will shuttle you from the lot to the market. Check for updates here.
Holiday Sip & Shop
WHEN: December 4 from 2-6 p.m.
WHERE: TWO-EE’s Winery
COST: Free
Calling all adults 21 and up! Shop the afternoon away while enjoying drinks and food. Quincy Sanders will be playing the sax and Jim Steele will be on the keyboard. More details here.
