Elevatus Architecture presents renderings of possible new Allen County Jail

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The process to build a possible new Allen County Jail is slowly moving forward. Thursday, commissioners got a first look at what a new facility might look like.

Elevatus architect Cory Miller presented his plan for the possible new jail to the Allen County Commissioners Friday morning. While a location for the possible new jail has not been chosen, that didn’t stop him from working on this plan.

Allen County Jail Renderings
Allen County Jail Renderings

Friday, Miller showed some conceptual designs of the new facility and explained his ideas for it’s build. The plan included three focuses: housing, medical services, and mental health.

Allen County Jail Renderings
Allen County Jail Renderings(WPTA21)

He says the housing pods will be designed in the shape of a pie. There will be about 250 beds branching out from a centralized staff observation area. Miller says each pod would have easy access to recreation space and classrooms unlike the current jail downtown. Right now, inmates have to be escorted downstairs for recreation space.

Allen County Jail Renderings
Allen County Jail Renderings

Next, Miller says he’s focusing on medical services. Currently, inmates have to be escorted out of the jail to a hospital for any kind of treatment. The new jail plans would include a medical clinic on site.

Allen County Jail Renderings
Allen County Jail Renderings

A final important concept Miller and the commissioners are focusing on is mental health. Miller says there will be a separate section of the jail for people struggling with mental illnesses. He says the cells and the recreation space will be geared towards helping them. There will also be a program at the jail for treatment.

A location for the possible new jail has not been decided. Commissioners have yet to reveal the four locations they’re considering.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
Wyatt Beckler, Fort Wayne
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died
Final fall of the St. Joe Hospital in Downtown Fort Wayne
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
One injured in morning fire on the city's southeast side
One person in critical condition after morning fire on the southeast side

Latest News

City Councilman Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until...
Councilman Arp requests body cam, police report in Mayor’s arrest again
Downtown Fort Wayne illuminated its giant Santa Claus at the annual "Night of Lights" event on...
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
Mayor Tom Henry leaving a court hearing after pleading guilty to OWI.
Attorney says mayor’s sentencing move legal, but difficult without knowledge
The Vote 2022
Indiana: What to expect on election night