Elevatus Architecture presents renderings of possible new Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The process to build a possible new Allen County Jail is slowly moving forward. Thursday, commissioners got a first look at what a new facility might look like.

Elevatus architect Cory Miller presented his plan for the possible new jail to the Allen County Commissioners Friday morning. While a location for the possible new jail has not been chosen, that didn’t stop him from working on this plan.

Allen County Jail Renderings

Friday, Miller showed some conceptual designs of the new facility and explained his ideas for it’s build. The plan included three focuses: housing, medical services, and mental health.

Allen County Jail Renderings (WPTA21)

He says the housing pods will be designed in the shape of a pie. There will be about 250 beds branching out from a centralized staff observation area. Miller says each pod would have easy access to recreation space and classrooms unlike the current jail downtown. Right now, inmates have to be escorted downstairs for recreation space.

Allen County Jail Renderings

Next, Miller says he’s focusing on medical services. Currently, inmates have to be escorted out of the jail to a hospital for any kind of treatment. The new jail plans would include a medical clinic on site.

Allen County Jail Renderings

A final important concept Miller and the commissioners are focusing on is mental health. Miller says there will be a separate section of the jail for people struggling with mental illnesses. He says the cells and the recreation space will be geared towards helping them. There will also be a program at the jail for treatment.

A location for the possible new jail has not been decided. Commissioners have yet to reveal the four locations they’re considering.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.