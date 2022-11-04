One person in critical condition after morning fire on the southeast side

By WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is in critical condition after a morning house fire in the city’s southeast side, officials say.

The fire happened in a home on the 3600 block of Holton Avenue. There were ten people and six pets inside the home at the time, according to Fort Wayne Fire Department officials.

Fire crews on the scene tell 21Alive nine people were able to escape the fire on their own. Firefighters entered the home and located the missing person who fire officials say was injured. Officials on the scene told us the fire was put out within ten minutes. The injured person was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition, officials say.

Firefights rescued all six pets from the home, according to officials.

The official cause of this fire has not been released by the Fort Wayne Fire Department yet. This is a developing story, stay with 21Alive for updates.

