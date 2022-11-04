Allen County judge likely to serve as special judge in Delphi Murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive has learned that Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener has asked to recuse himself from presiding over the Delphi murder case when it goes to trial as scheduled in March.

State officials say they are in the process of appointing Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as a special judge in the case.

According to our sister station, WTHR in Indianapolis, Judge Diener says he has been concerned for his family’s safety since sealing the court documents in the case at the request of the prosecutor.

Judge Gull would oversee the trial of 50 year old Richard Allen of Delphi, the man accused of killing 2 teenage girls, Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017 near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County.

