Accomplice in dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced

Jacob Carreon-Hamilton
Jacob Carreon-Hamilton(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to assisting in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man last year has learned his fate.

In July of 2021, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.

In court on Friday, Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to spend five years behind bars for the above charges.

He was arrested along with Mathew Cramer II, who was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement on Wednesday in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

BACKGROUND: Jury recommends life without parole in murder, dismemberment case

Investigators believe Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton are accused of dismembering his remains at a local storage unit, then placing them in Nguyen’s van. Carreon-Hamilton told detectives he wasn’t present for the killing, but Cramer said Carreon-Hamilton helped dispose of the body, according to police records.

Mathew Cramer
Mathew Cramer

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Beckler, Fort Wayne
CORONER: Man FWPD officer shot has died
“I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made...
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
Final fall of the St. Joe Hospital in Downtown Fort Wayne
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents
Woman injured in morning crash near Ohio
Woman injured in morning crash, fog cited as factor

Latest News

Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open.
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
Haunted Bell Mansion
Bell Mansion 10282022 ABC 5pm
The Carroll County judge in charge of the case recused himself, citing "concerns for his...
Allen County judge likely to serve as special judge in Delphi Murder case
Final fall of the St. Joe Hospital in Downtown Fort Wayne
WATCH: Final tower of St. Joe Hospital tumbles