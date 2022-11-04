Accomplice in dismemberment of Fort Wayne man sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to assisting in the dismemberment of a 55-year-old man last year has learned his fate.

In July of 2021, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.

In court on Friday, Carreon-Hamilton was sentenced to spend five years behind bars for the above charges.

He was arrested along with Mathew Cramer II, who was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and resisting law enforcement on Wednesday in the killing of Shane Nguyen in April of 2021.

BACKGROUND: Jury recommends life without parole in murder, dismemberment case

Investigators believe Cramer slammed Nguyen’s head to the ground, killing him. Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton are accused of dismembering his remains at a local storage unit, then placing them in Nguyen’s van. Carreon-Hamilton told detectives he wasn’t present for the killing, but Cramer said Carreon-Hamilton helped dispose of the body, according to police records.

Mathew Cramer

