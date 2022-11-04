3 people arrested in large animal fighting ring in Ossian

The Humane Society of the United States says it is stepping in to rescue more than 100 roosters from a cockfighting operation in Ossian.(The Humane Society of the United States)
By WPTA Staff
Nov. 4, 2022
OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Three people have been arrested after a large animal fighting operation was shut down in Ossian Thursday, officials say.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 21Alive that the investigation into the cockfighting ring has been a year in the making. The Humane Society of the United States says it is stepping in to rescue more than 100 roosters and hens from the Ossian property.

The Humane Society described the situation as ‘heartbreaking’ after finding the suspected cockfighting pit.

Kan Ley of Ossian has been booked into the Wells County Jail and faces two charges in the purchase and possesion of an animal for fighting and failure to dispose of dead animals, police say. Two others, Aung Myint and Na Nyon Sun, both of Fort Wayne, were arrested later Thursday and face charges in aiding and possesion of animals for fighting.

“We will not tolerate animal fighting in our community,” Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday said in a media release. “I appreciate all the agencies involved in this thorough investigation and response.”

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says the Indiana Gaming Commission was responsible for much of the investigation, which they say is ongoing at this time.

